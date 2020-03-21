HYDERABAD: Amala Paul and her long time boyfriend Bhavninder Singh entered into wedlock. But it was a secret affair. Neither Amala Paul nor Bhavninder Singer spoke about their relationship anytime.
Amala Paul's marriage news broke out after Bhavninger Singh posted a couple of photos on his Instagram and captioned it as, 'Wedding pics #throwback.' The photos went viral and later Bhavninder Singh deleted all his posts. The photos have been shared by many fan pages and they are going viral now.
Sources say that Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh were in love for many years and they were in a live-in relationship as well. In one of the interviews, Amala Paul said that, "The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion."
It is all known knowledge that Amala Paul got married to AL Vijay in 2014 but later in 2017 both of them parted their ways.