HYDERABAD: Amala Paul and her long time boyfriend Bhavninder Singh entered into wedlock. But it was a secret affair. Neither Amala Paul nor Bhavninder Singer spoke about their relationship anytime.

Amala Paul's marriage news broke out after Bhavninger Singh posted a couple of photos on his Instagram and captioned it as, 'Wedding pics #throwback.' The photos went viral and later Bhavninder Singh deleted all his posts. The photos have been shared by many fan pages and they are going viral now.