HYDERABAD: The spread of coronavirus is increasing with each passing day and the World Health Organisation is keeping all the efforts to fight against the spread of COVID-19. WHO has come up with a few guidelines in which washing hands is one of the most important things. A campaign has been created with the #SafeHands and the challenge is being taken up by few celebrities. Now, Namrata Shirodkar the wife of Mahesh Babu has taken up the challenge and she posted it on her Instagram.
Just have a look at the other celebs who have taken the #safehand challenge.