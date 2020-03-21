HYDERABAD: In the wake of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra modi has requested the people of India to stay home on March 22 from 7am to 9pm. He urged the public to stand on their balconies and clap at 5 pm as a mark of respect to medical professionals and other people who are striving hard to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Immediately, after Narendra Modi's speech, many celebrities from the south took to social media and started appealing their fans to observe self-curfew this sunday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also posted a video through Konidela Production Company's Twitter handle and urged the fans to follow self-curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19.