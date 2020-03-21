HYDERABAD: In the wake of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra modi has requested the people of India to stay home on March 22 from 7am to 9pm. He urged the public to stand on their balconies and clap at 5 pm as a mark of respect to medical professionals and other people who are striving hard to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Immediately, after Narendra Modi's speech, many celebrities from the south took to social media and started appealing their fans to observe self-curfew this sunday.
Megastar Chiranjeevi also posted a video through Konidela Production Company's Twitter handle and urged the fans to follow self-curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19.
Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and urged the citizens to support the clarion call of our honourable PM Narendra Modi and take part in the Janata Curfew this Sunday to fight the coronavirus.
Mohanlal also requested everyone to adhere to the Janata Curfew.
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej also tweeted about Janata Curfew.