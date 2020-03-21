HYDERABAD: Anushka Shetty is one of the most talented actresses in Tollywood. She impressed audience with her strong acting chops and earned a huge fan following. Now, the actress is busy with her upcoming film, Nishabdham. The movie is going to be an action thriller and we think Anushka is surely going to rule the show.

The 'Baahubali' actress is busy promoting her upcoming film, Nishabdham and she is attending a couple of shows on small screen. But now, she took a break due to coronavirus scare. The movie is going to be released on April 2nd, 2020. Anjali, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala, Shalini Panday, etc., will be seen in prominent roles in the film. The teaser which has been released recently earned accolades from all the corners.

Now, the news is that Anushka Shetty spoke about the existence of casting couch in Tollywood. Sweety said that there is casting couch in Telugu film industry but she has had never faced such a situation as she was straight forward.

Anushka further added that it is not correct to expect any favours from the actresses in return. The 'Nishabdham' girl said that an actress should decide whether they want an easier path and less fame or a harder way for a bright future.

Sri Reddy is the actress who has made controversial statements on who's who of Tollywood and spoke that the casting couch prevalent in Tollywood. Later a few stars supported her and a few others raised objections against it.

