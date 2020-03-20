HYDERABAD: The young and energetic hero of Tollywood, Ram Pothineni is going to act under the direction of legendary director, SS Rajamouli. Reports are doing rounds that Rajamouli want to direct a movie with Ram as he has been doing high budget films from the past eight years. So, now he wanted to do a simple yet interesting story. It is learned that Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad is busy writing the script for Ram. The official information has to come yet.

On the professional front, Ram is busy with the works of his upcoming film, RED. Nivetha Pethuraj, Amrita Iyer and Malavika Sharma will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. The teaser of the film which has been released recently got appreciation from all the corners. Ram will be seen in the dual roles in the film. The movie is being produced by Sravanti Ravi Kishore and Mani Sharma is composing music for the film.