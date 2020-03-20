HYDERABAD: Fans of Ram Pothineni, the energetic hero of Tollywood, are on Cloud 9 now. A piece of news floating around in social media is the reason for their excitement. It is being rumoured that Ram, who tasted much-needed success with ‘iSmart Shankar’, is going to be directed by none other than the legendary SS Rajamouli.

Unconfirmed reports on the social media speculate that Rajamouli is actually in favour of doing his next film with Ram as he wants to take a break from making energy-sapping heavy-budgeted films. The Bahubali creator, who took the world by storm with his two-part magnum opus, has been successfully dabbling with high-budget movies over the last eight years. Now, he thinks, is time for a simple yet interesting story, just the way he followed up his blockbuster film ‘Magadheera’ (featuring Ramcharan) with ‘Maryada Ramanna’, a light-hearted entertainer with comedian Sunil in the lead. The reports say that Rajamouli's father and ace story writer Vijayendra Prasad is busy preparing the script for Ram.

Ram, who found a lucky charm in Puri Jagannath to record his biggest hit in ‘iSmart Shanker’, is right now busy with the works of his upcoming film ‘RED’. Nivetha Pethuraj, Amrita Iyer and Malavika Sharma will be seen in prominent roles in the film. The teaser of the film, which was released recently, turned out to be a good hit with the film buffs. Ram will be seen in dual roles in the film. The movie is being produced by Sravanti Ravi Kishore. Mani Sharma is composing the music.