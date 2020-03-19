HYDERABAD: Samajavaragamana and Neeli Neeli Aakasham are the two songs which might be going on loop in many music lovers' mobiles, what say? An absolute yes. Many songs have been released off late but these two songs have won the hearts of people and has become chartbusters.

Is there anyone who doesn't know about the person who has crooned these songs? Obviously, a big ‘No’. Sid Sriram sang the song and needless to say about the magic he creates with his voice. Now a days, every hero and musician is desiring to work with Sid Sriram.

Now coming to the remuneration of Sid Sriram, any guesses? According to the sources, a popular singer gets around Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh for one song. But to every one's surprise, Sid Sriram is charging nearly Rs 5 lakh per song. He deserves it right! Yes. Each and every song of Sid Sriram is a sensation and he has a huge fan following. The other songs of Sid Sriram which has made everyone go gaga are Emai Poyave, Undiporaadhey, Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale, Vachindamma, etc.

Just have a look at the few songs of Sid Sriram.