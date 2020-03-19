HYDERABAD: Tollywood heroine, Anushka Shetty is a beauty with brain, any doubt in it? No. The sweety of Tollywood is very kind, down to earth and talented. She managed to stay top by choosing different types of scripts and mesemerised audience with her strong acting skills.

Currently, Anushka is busy promoting her upcoming film, Nishabdham. She will be seen in Cash program which airs on Etv. The team of Nishabdham went to the show and the makers of the show have released a promo in which one could see Anushka going emotional for some reason. The entire promo was hilarious. In the show, Anushka told that Prabhas is one of her best friends and she is ready to leave her career for the sake of a good friend like Prabhas.

Madhavan and Anushka starrer 'Nishabdham' is going to be on screen from April 2nd, 2020. Anushka will be seen as a mute artist and the film is touted to be a thriller. Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Shalini Panday, etc will be seen in the prominent roles. Hemanth Madhukar is the captain of the ship and it has been produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The film is going to be released in multiple languages. The teaser and trailer of the movie are so interesting and everyone is eagerly waiting for the film.

