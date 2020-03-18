HYDERABAD: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has changed his route in selecting the directors. He gave chance to young director, Anil Ravipudi and both of them have joined their hands for Sarileru Neekevvaru. We all know that the film has scored a blockbuster. Now, the news is that Mahesh Babu is likely to work with Bheeshma director, Venky Kudumula. As per the filmy news, Mahesh has okayed to work under the direction of Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram.

So, it is clear that Mahesh is not leaving any stone un turned to experiment with his looks and scripts. So, let us wait and see which young director is lucky enough to wield the megaphone for Mahesh Babu.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu tasted success with the film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ directed by F2 director, Anil Ravipudi. Rashmika Mandanna played opposite Mahesh Babu. Earlier, reports have come that Mahesh is likely to act under the direction of Maharshi director, Vamsi Paidipally but due to some unknown reasons the film didn't happen.

