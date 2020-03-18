HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda, the handsome hunk of Tollywood is one of the stars who has won the hearts of the people with his strong acting skills. Vijay is currently busy with his upcoming movie under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. Bollywood beauty, Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead in the film. Vijay Deverakonda has topped the list of ‘Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man 2019’.

In one of his interviews, Vijay opened up on his relationship status, he said that even if he was in a relationship, he would definitely keep it a secret. He further added that he would tell his parents and friends and reveal it to the world as well when it happens. The 'Dear Comrade' hero said that he doesn't want his life to become entertainment.