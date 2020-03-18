HYDERABAD: Coronavirus is slowing entering into other countries and the number of cases reported apart from China are increasing slowly. The Telangana state government is taking all the measures to prevent the spread of the virus and the celebrities are coming up with videos to create awareness about coronavirus.

Recently, Ram Charan Tej and Jr.NTR have made a video on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Now, Ram Charan has posted a letter on his social media which reads as he could understand the love and affection of his fans. He urged his fans not to celebrate any events on the ocassion of his birthday as the state is in a difficult sitatuion. He asked his fans to create awareness about coronavirus and explain people about how to prevent the spread of virus. He said that this is going to be his gift.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is working for RRR, a huge budget film directed by Rajamouli. He will be seen along with Jr. NTR in this movie. Now, rumours are doing rounds that it is difficult to adjust the call sheets of Alia Bhatt as the shooting has been cancelled due to coronavirus scare. As of now there is official information, let us wait for it.

Also Read: COVID-19: RRR Stars Jr.NTR And Ram Charan Creates Awareness On Coronavirus