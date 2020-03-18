HYDERABAD: After Baahubali, creative director, Rajamouli has come up with another magnum opus project, RRR. The film is set in the backdrop of pre-independent era and it is going to be made on a huge budget. Ram Charan Tej and Jr.NTR will be seen in the lead roles.

Ever since the movie has started, there are many disturbances. Earlier, Ram Charan and Jr.NTR have faced health issues and later Edgar Jones who has been finalised as one of the female leads in the movie has quit the project due to family issues. The shooting of the film has been halted many a times due to various reasons. As a result, the release date of the film has been postponed to January 8th 2021 from July 30th,2020.

It is already a known fact that Rajamouli takes a lot of time for shooting his films as he is particular about each and every detail. But this time for RRR, Rajamouli is facing so many obstacles. Now, the news is that due to corona scare the shooting has been halted. According to the schedule, Alia Bhatt has to join the sets but now there is no shooting. As a result, the team may face a problem with the call sheets of Alia Bhatt as she is one of the most busiest actresses in the Bollywood. Whether Alia Bhatt walks out of the project as she has many commitments or will she adjusts her call sheets is the most sought after question among the filmy circle? Let us wait and see how Rajamouli reacts to this.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Tops Times Most Desirable Women 2019 List