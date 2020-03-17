HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni created history once again - She stood top on the list of Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Women 2019. She is one of the stars in Tollywood who has an immense fan following. The 'Oh Baby' actress has proved her mettle in acting and she does justice to each and every role that she has taken.

Samantha has completed 10 years in the film industry but still she takes every project so seriously. The 'Akkineni Bahu' is down to earth and maintains a good relationship with each and everyone. Post marriage, her choice of selecting scripts has been totally changed. She is concentrating on different types of stories and Rangasthalam, U-Turn, Oh Baby are the fine examples for that.