HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni created history once again - She stood top on the list of Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Women 2019. She is one of the stars in Tollywood who has an immense fan following. The 'Oh Baby' actress has proved her mettle in acting and she does justice to each and every role that she has taken.
Samantha has completed 10 years in the film industry but still she takes every project so seriously. The 'Akkineni Bahu' is down to earth and maintains a good relationship with each and everyone. Post marriage, her choice of selecting scripts has been totally changed. She is concentrating on different types of stories and Rangasthalam, U-Turn, Oh Baby are the fine examples for that.
Samantha is not only trying to pick some different stories for her films but she is also one of the stars who stays out of the box with her bold outfit choices. Speaking in an interview, Samantha told that she was surprised to know that a married woman like her topped the list. To a question that how did she deal with the trolling when she has worn revealing outfits, Samantha answered that she was trolled terribly and it was very very hard but in the second time, it was not so bad. She further added that she was scared of repercussions and of trolling but she told to herself that things have to change and going to do as much as she can to be a part of that change.
Also Read: Is Anushka Willing To Act With This Hero?