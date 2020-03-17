HYDERABAD: Stylish star Allu Arjun has focused on his next film with Sukumar after Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This is the third time for Allu Arjun to collaborate with Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The story of the movie is going to be around mafia that takes place in the forests of Seshachalam. Sources say that Allu Arjun will be seen as lorry driver in the film. Now, a few photos of Bunny sporting thick beard were out! Allu Arjun participated in the birthday celebrations of his body guard and now the photos of Bunny are going viral.

Ram Charan was also seen in the same type of look for Rangasthalam which has been directed by Sukumar. Is Allu Arjun following the footsteps of Ram Charan? No clue. Let us wait and see how Bunny will be shown in the film. The movie is going to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in #AA20. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film. There are huge expectations on the film.