CHENNAI: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged everyone to stay indoors, sacrifice social life and prioritise public safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He took to Instagram and wrote: "Social distancing is the need of the hour! It's a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives."