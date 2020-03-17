HYDERABAD: The spread of coronavirus is creating a lot of panic among the people and the number of cases are increasing with each passing day across the globe. Every country is taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of virus.

The Telangana government and the other celebrities are trying to create awareness among the people about how to prevent the spread of virus. 'RRR' stars Ram Charan Tej and Jr.NTR have come up with a video about how to stay safe and hygienic so that the spread of coronavirus will be stopped. The makers of RRR movie have posted a video on their social media. Just have a look at it.