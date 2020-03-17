HYDERABAD: Tollywood beauty, Anushka Shetty is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Nishabdham, helmed by Hemant Madhukar.The film is going to hit the screens on 2nd April, 2020. The 'Sweety' of Tollywood is one of the most talented stars in the south and she won the hearts of people with her strong acting skills. She forayed into film industry with the movie, Super and from then no looking back. She has completed her 15 years of her filmy career. In the Nishabdham the actress will be seen as Sakshi, a mute artist. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad are bankrolling the project. Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas and Micheal Madsen will be seen in prominent roles in the film.

Now, the news is that the makers of Acharya film are scouting for the heroine. They are in a plan to rope in Anushka for the film. Earlier, Trisha was supposed to act opposite Chiranjeevi but she confirmed that she is not going to act in the film. So, the makers of the movie are busy finding the leading lady for Chiranjeevi. The names of Kajol and Anushka are in the list but there are more chances for Anushka to be the heroine of the film. Earlier, Anushka was seen in cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. As of now, there is no official information, let us wait and see whether Anushka accepts the offer or not.

Also Read: Anushka Says Prabhas Is So Special