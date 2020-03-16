HYDERABAD: Pawan Kalyan's ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the most trending word in the world of entertainment, isn't it? Yes. The announcement of Pawan Kalyan to act in Vakeel Saab made his fans happy. Sri Ram Venu is helming the project and it is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish. The film is a remake of Bollywood film, Pink. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulkarni and Andrea played key role in the movie and the film has passed a message.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the lawyer in the film and everyone is eager to watch the film. The first look and theme song which has been released so far has created much hype on the movie. The makers of the movie are in a plan to give some commercial elements to the film. It is learned that there will be some fight sequences in the film which would elevate the movie and there would be some minor changes to the original film, Pink as well.

Sources say that Shruthi Haasan, Ileana and now Lavanya Tripati are in the list of stars who are likely to act in the film. As of now, there is no official information about it. Let us wait and see who will be seen as the Pawan Kalyan's lady in Vakeel Saab.

Also Read: Anushka Says Prabhas Is So Special