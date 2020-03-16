HYDERABAD: Shiva, a debut film for Ram Gopal Varma as a writer and director and needless to say about the impact the movie has created in the world of cinema. The cult film is remembered forever and the movie has changed the fate of not only Nagarjuna but also many others. One could notice the introduction of steadicam and new sound recording technique in this movie.

Assistant Directors who have worked for the film ‘Shiva’ like Teja, Puri Jagganadh, Krishna Vamsi etc, were today's renowned directors in Tollywood. Shiva was produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra under the banners of Annapurna Studios and SS creations. Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala and Raghuvaran were seen playing crucial roles in the film.

Now, the news is that Ram Gopal Varma has shared a throwback picture from the shooting of Shiva in which one could spot Puri behind Nagarjuna. He tweeted as Nagarjuna and Ismart Puri Jagan in the shooting of SHIVA.