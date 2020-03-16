With the Telangana Government taking precautionary steps to tackle the coronavirus issues, it seems like the two big Tollywood weddings may face a big obstacle. Yes, we are talking about Nikhil Siddhartha and Nithiin's upcoming marriage.



Both the actors are set to tie the knot on April 16. Actor Nithiin will be getting hitched in a destination wedding in Dubai, while Nikhil's wedding is planned in Hyderabad itself. However, the restrictions imposed by WHO and theTelangana government amid Coronavirus threat, have left the respective familes worried.



As per rules imposed by the Telangana govt no fresh bookings of function halls will be allowed for weddings post March 31. In addition, weddings that are slated to take place before March 31, have been advised to keep the guest count to under 200.



But Nikhil made clear statements about his wedding in a media interview. Speaking to a daily the 'Karthikeya' star said, “Nothing can stop me from getting married on April 16. Even if it means just the two of us getting married in a temple, we will do it. I don’t want to postpone my wedding."



He also added that they have already booked a convention hall in advance for the wedding. They have decided to hold off on distribution of invitations due to the current situation of the virus outbreak, he added.



Speaking about the safety measures, Nikhil said, “I have even cancelled my bachelor party and other pre-wedding functions scheduled this month as a safety measure.”



However, there is no official update on the Nithiin's wedding. Let's wait and see if the actors postpone their wedding dates or shift the destination as a safety measure.



Stay tuned to Sakshipost for more scoops and updates!

