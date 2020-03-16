HYDERABAD: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Bheeshma has hit the theatres on February 21 and the film turned out as a super hit. Venky Kudumula the director of the film narrated the story in a much intriguing manner and the film has passed a social message as well.

Venky took to his social media and posted a few pictures in which he was watching the film, Bheeshma along with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He captioned the photo as, 'Megastar is the man, demi god who has inspired him a lot towards movies... Watching film with him is a dream and it has come true today’. Venky thanked Chiranjeevi for watching Bheeshma and appreciated the film and efforts. The ‘Bheeshma’ director also added that he is a proud fan of Chiranjeevi and this moment will be cherished for life.

The film ‘Bheeshma’ has been produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainment. Mahati Swara Sagar gave a wonderful music for the film. Bheeshma earned a good revenue at the box office.

On the professional front, Nithiin and Rashmika are busy with a couple of films. Nithiin after a very long time scored a decent hit with the film ‘Bheeshma’. Rashmika also scored a blockbuster with the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru in which Mahesh Babu was seen in the lead role.

