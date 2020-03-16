HYDERABAD: Is there anyone who wouldn't want Anushka and Prabhas to be real life couple? A big No, right! Yes. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are the two stars who will be linked up many a times. However both of them ruled out all the rumours numerous times.

In a recent interview with a media house, Anushka opened up on her relation with Prabhas. Sweety told that she know Prabhas for over 15 years and the Baahubali star is one of her 3 AM friends. She further added that they are linked up because both of them are not married and people would love their onscreen chemistry. Anushka elaborated that if there had been anything between both of them, then it would have been out by this time as both of them are same kind of people who don't hide any emotions.

Anushka added that she shares a close bond with Prabhas, Rana, Supriya Yarlagadda, Vamsi and Pramod of UV creations and Rajamouli's family. Anushka also reacted on the rumours of her getting married to Prakash Kovelamudi and told that such rumours affect her family.

On the work front, Anushka is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Nishabdham, helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 2nd.

