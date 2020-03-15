One of the sensational heroines in the movie industry, Raashi Khanna made her big screen debut with the Shoojit Sircar directorial Madras Cafe in 2013. As versatile actress, she has also proven her mark in South films and has acted in almost 20 films since 2013.

Some of her notable south films include Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, Hyper, Bengal Tiger, Shivam and Ayogya, Prathi Roju Pandage among others.



Raashi recently attended an event at the Indian School of Business Management, Hyderabad as a Chief Guest. Taking to her social media handles, she shared few moments from the event and delivered a message for the women.



The 'Prathi Roju Pandage' actress said that women should stay strong and keep fighting on.



