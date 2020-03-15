The increasing cases of novel coronavirus has triggered a panic across the world and the numbers are going up slowly and steadily in India as well. As per latest reports nearly 93 people have been tested positive for the virus with two deaths across the nation.

Government of India is taking precautionary steps to ensured public health and prevent the further spread of the virus. Many states have declared that the malls, theatres, schools, and other commercial complexes will be shut down for few days amid coronavirus scare.



In the wake of these happenings, film industries across the world are in a state of limbo and are facing a big trouble for their movie shoots. Same is the situation among Telugu filmmakers who are fearing the worst turn of evenst in the upcoming days.



Many of the Tollywood filmmakers have decided to postpone their film release and crores of rupees will be at loss as the government of many states have decided to shutdown theatres as audience fear to come to theatres owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. Few of the filmmakers have postponed the shooting schedules also especially when it involves an outdoor shoot.



The shoot of the film 'Love Story' directed by Sekhar Kammula, starring Naga Chaitainya and Sai Pallavi has been postponed. Shooting of this movie has been going through from some time and it is reported earlier that movie has been looking for April 16th release. Now due to coronavirus scare the shooting schedule has been postponed. Reportedly, 'Love Story' will release in June now!



Nani's V team has also announced that they are not coming on March 25th as expected, but will come down at a later point of time in April. However, the new dates are not yet announced by any team.



Meanwhile makers of Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdam and Ram Pothineni’s RED are also thinking on similar lines for postponing the release dates.



According to sources, the team of Rana Daggubati-starrer Aaranya, which was scheduled to release on April 2, have also decided to change the release date.



Now Megastar Chiranjeevi has also taken the decision to halt the shooting of his ongoing film 'Acharya'. Reportedly, he is said to have postponed the ongoing schedule of Acharya for 15 days.



Speaking to a daily about the effect of Coronavirus pandemic on Tollywood, M Vijender Reddy, former president of Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, said, "Because of the coronavirus problem, screening of Telugu films overseas has been affected greatly".

