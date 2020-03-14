Life of Bollywood kids always attracts and grab our eyeballs. The paparazzi and their massive presence on the internet always make us put them on front pages. Star kids are born with a silver spoon in their mouth and their pictures give us a peek into their lavish lifestyles.

Coming to this lil star kids, we all know very well about Saifeena's son Taimur Ali Khan. The way he poses for paparazzi whenever he steps out and grabs all the eyes towards him in the cutest way. And now let's introduce you all to the cute kid and Tollywood version of Taimur.

Yes! we are talking about Jr NTR's (Tarak's) little one, Bhargav Ram. The cute little munchkin turned a favorite for many on the social media after Tarak shared a family picture on Holi.

Fans and many film celebrities have been circulating the picture in an awe of his cuteness and more than that, his looks that he got from his dad. They started pouring love and of course, it was a rejoicing moment for Jr NTR's fans. Some even compared Bhargav with Taimur Ali Khan overloaded cuteness, and are calling him the Taimur of Tollywood.

Well, after this recent picture, fans are expecting more pictures and videos of Bhargav and we have to see if NTR brings him out or not!

Also Read: NTR’s Holi Celebrations With Family