We have already revealed a few days ago that the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' star Allu Arjun's upcoming venture is in big trouble. Yes, we are talking about #AA20 directed by Sukumar. The film is currently going through tough times as they are worried about the shooting schedule getting delayed due the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.



Earlier, Sukumar and his team planned to shoot in the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. But as the government refused permission, they scheduled the shoot in Bangkok.



But the outbreak of coronavirus scared them to shoot in Bangkok, and they were forced to cancel the schedule for the second time. Later, Sukumar planned to shoot the scenes in Kerala. But it seems like the Corona outbreak has disrupted their plans again for the third time.



According to reports, with COVID19 cases increasing in Kerala, the government of that state has now cancelled the permissions given to all film shoots.



#AA20 team is in a huge confusion now!

Also Read: Here’s Why Allu Arjun’s #AA20 Is Delayed Again!