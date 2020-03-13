CHENNAI: Tamil actor, Vijay Sethupathi created his mark in the world of cinema. He loves to experiment with his roles and this has set him apart from the entire crowd. Vijay has a huge fan following not only in Kollywood but also in Tollywood. Vijay Sethupathi proved himself as a hero in real life as well by helping his co-star.

Vijay who has got the information that the actor and anchor Lokesh has been suffering from cardiac arrest. The ‘Super Deluxe’ actor also came to know that he is not in a position to bear the expenses. So, the '96' actor took time out of his busy schedule and went to the hospital to see him. Vijay also told that he will pay Lokesh’s medical bills. Lokesh was seen in a supporting role in Vijay Sethupathi's ‘Nenu Rowdy Ne’ film. Everyone is singing praises for Vijay Sethupathi's generous act. Currently, the actor is busy with the films like Uppena and Allu Arjun-Sukumar's film.

