HYDERABAD: It's been 15 years for Anushka Shetty in Tollywood. Anushka fondly called as Sweety by fans forayed into film industry with the film, Super. The team of Nishabdham took a chance to celebrate Anushka's 15 years of successful career in films. Nishabdham is Anushka's upcoming film in which we could see Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey in the prominent roles. Nishabdham directed by Hemant Madhukar and is jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 2 in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English.

During the event, SS Rajamouli revealed a secret about Anushka Shetty. He said that Sweety is like his family member and she is one of the best personalities that he has ever seen. Rajamouli told that Anushka is observant and she observes each and every details. He recollected the shooting of Vikramarkudu days and told that she became close to entire family during that time. He further added that he is very proud of creating Devasena in Baahubali. Rajamouli told that Anushka has a special place in his heart and said he is looking forward for the release of the film, Nishabdham.

Also Read: ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ Closing Collections Report Creates A New History