HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is back, right! Yeah! The 'Julayi' actor who has been eagerly waiting for a decent hit scored a blockbuster with ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. The collections of the film broke all the non Baahubali records and now we can say that the movie has ended its box office run. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which has been released for this Sankranti created a history and needless to say about the housefull collections that the film has got.

Thanks to Trivikram the director of the film for coming with such a beautiful script for Allu Arjun. Bunny acted with much perfection. Pooja Hegde the female lead of the movie also scored well for her acting and dancing skills. S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind, the producers of the film earned huge profits with this film. Just have a look at the closing collections report:

Nizam: 44.80

Ceded: 18.95

Krishna: 11.02

Nellore: 4.80

East Godavari: 11.45

West Godavari: 8.93

Total AP & TS share: 132.33

Karnataka: 10.40

Kerala: 1.35

USA: 14.00

ROI: 4.60

Total world wide share: 162.68 crores

Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma and Samuthirakani performed well. The action-drama has won the hearts of the people.

