HYDERABAD: It is not new for Sri Reddy to hit the headlines with her controversial statements. She is one of the stars who never steps back to raise her voice against any thing and everything. Now, her target is Vijay Deverakonda. She posted on her Facebook stating that people like Vijay Deverakonda a lot but they don't like Vijay copying anyone else. She also told that there is no need for Vijay Deverakonda to copy Ranveer Singh.

Sri Reddy targeted who's who of Tollywood and Kollywood and made sensational comments on them. Recently, she raised comments on Rakesh Master and Karate Kalyan and a case has been registered on Sri Reddy on this issue also.

