HYDERABAD: The fans of Pawan Kalyan might be on cloud nine as their favourite is going to come up with a new story, Vakeel Saab after a break. We all know that the film is a remake of Hindi movie, Pink in which Taapsee, Kriti, Andrea and Amitabh Bachchan played prominent roles in the film. Every actor in the movie, Pink performed with much perfection and the movie has won accolades from all the corners.

Now, Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a lawyer in the movie. Venu Sriram is going to direct the film whereas it is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Trivikram Srinivas is going to write dialogues for the film and we already know how impactful his dialogues would be. Recently, the makers of the movie have released the first look and a lyrical song. The Maguva Maguva lyrical song has been released on Women's Day and it got huge response. Just check the song here: