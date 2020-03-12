HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero, Sai Dharam Tej is on cloud nine today. Yeah! He took to his Twitter and tweeted that words are falling short to express his joy. Sai Dharam Tej thanked Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for gracing the opening of the film which is going to be directed by Deva Katta. The untitled movie is going to be bankrolled by Bhagwan and Pulla Rao. Mani Sharma is going to score the music for the film.
Devakatta won appreciation for his work, Prasthanam and he also received accolades from Bollywood by doing remake of the same film. After a very long time, Devakatta has come up with a project for mega hero.
Pawan Kalyan attended the puja ceremony. The story of the film is going to be based on a political backdrop. Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna will seen in key roles.
On the professional front, Sai Dharam Tej is busy with the works of Solo Brathuke So Better. The mega hero tasted success with the film Prati Roju Pandage after a continuous failure.
