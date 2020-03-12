HYDERABAD: Tollywood young hero, Sai Dharam Tej is on cloud nine today. Yeah! He took to his Twitter and tweeted that words are falling short to express his joy. Sai Dharam Tej thanked Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for gracing the opening of the film which is going to be directed by Deva Katta. The untitled movie is going to be bankrolled by Bhagwan and Pulla Rao. Mani Sharma is going to score the music for the film.

Devakatta won appreciation for his work, Prasthanam and he also received accolades from Bollywood by doing remake of the same film. After a very long time, Devakatta has come up with a project for mega hero.