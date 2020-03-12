HYDERABAD: Singer Armaan Malik is one of the most popular singers in both Tollywood and Bollywood. He created a sensation in the world of Telugu cinema by singing 'Butta Bomma' song for Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Now, don't expect that we have come up with something related to his singing news but we have something interesting for you my dear readers.

The young singer who stays active on social media deleted all his Insta posts. Shocked, right! Yeah! Armaan has a fan following of nearly eight million and everyone were questioning through Twitter that what has happened to Armaan? Why did he delete all his posts? He deleted all the posts and just posted two posts which reads as Pushing and you pulling me back, I can't take it anymore.