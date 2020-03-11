HYDERABAD: Is there anyone who is unaware of Jr.NTR's 'Pakka Local Song' from Janatha Garage? Obviously, a big No. This song is one of the most popular songs and it has ruled the box office for quite a long time. Even today, for most of the parties, people would love to shake their booty for this song. Geetha Madhuri and Sagar crooned the song. Music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad.
Koratala Siva directed the film and it is one of the best films in Tollywood. Samantha and Nithya Menen acted in the film as female leads. The movie features Suresh, Devayani and Mohanlal in prominent roles. The film has delivered a social message to the audience to protect the environment.
On the professional front, Jr. NTR is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, RRR, a period film which is being directed by creative director, Rajamouli. RRR is a multistarrer movie in which Jr.NTR and Ram Charan are sharing screen space for the first time. The film, RRR is going to hit the screens on January 8th 2021.
Also Read: Here’s How Allu Arjun Saved Himself From A Huge Loss After Ala...