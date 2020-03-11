HYDERABAD: Is there anyone who is unaware of Jr.NTR's 'Pakka Local Song' from Janatha Garage? Obviously, a big No. This song is one of the most popular songs and it has ruled the box office for quite a long time. Even today, for most of the parties, people would love to shake their booty for this song. Geetha Madhuri and Sagar crooned the song. Music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad.