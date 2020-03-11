South's heartthrob and rebel star Prabhas is not only spreading his magic in the south but also has impressed the nation as well as international fans with his blockbuster hit The Baahubali Series. He was not really satisfied with his 2019 multi-lingual release 'Saaho' which showcased Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.



As the movie minted decent numbers at the box-office, reports have been making the rounds that Prabhas is really working hard for his upcoming movie #Prabhas20. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actress Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead in the movie.



As soon as the news started circulating and it became official, the rebel star fans were eagerly waiting for his first look and posters from the movie. And now the wait is over!



Yes! there is good news for Prabhas fans. Reportedly, Prabhas has decided to surprise his fans and audience with his new look from his upcoming movie on this Ugadi. The title for the movie is also expected to be revealed.



The movie is slated to hit the screens on 14 Nov this year.

