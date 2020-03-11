The south beauty Ritu Varma is already on cloud nine after getting positive reviews for her Tamil debut Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal which opened on a good note. The film also has also Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

The 30-year-old actress had already created a sensation in Tollywood after the massive success of Tharun Bhascker’s romcom, Pellichoopulu. She will also be seen romancing Natural Star Nani in Tuck Jagadish which is slated to hit the screens on 14th April 2020.

There were rumours going on in the industry that Ritu will be romancing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However, recently in one of the media interview the 'Pellichoopulu' girl made a very clear statement on this topic. She said, "The rumors of me romancing Salman Khan in a Bollywood film surprised all. But none from Bollywood contacted me and I do not know how that rumor spread. If I get a good offer, I don’t have any qualms in going to Bollywood".

Ritu also spoke about her wish roles in the movies. She said that she is ok for glamorous roles but not vulgar and obscene scenes.

