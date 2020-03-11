HYDERABAD: Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 fame Punarnavi Bhupalam says that she has ignored her mental health. Yeah! She took to her Instagram and posted that she got carried away with overwhelming reel life and ignored her mental health. She added that she took a break and reviving herself and getting back to the grind. She further added that she has finished reading a book and has spent quality time with her loved ones.
We all know that Punarnavi has earned a huge fan following after Bigg Boss. She entertained audience with her acts and everyone thought that she and Rahul are in relationship. However, both of them after coming out of the house declared that they are good friends and nothing more than that.
Punarnavi is one of the young stars in the Tollywood who maintains a cool fashion sense. Just look at the photographs below.
Punarnavi Bhupalam made her debut in acting with a supporting role in the film, Uyyala Jampala. Later she was seen in various films like Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju, Pitta Goda, Enduko Emo, Oka Chinna Viramam Tharvatha, etc.
