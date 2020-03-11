HYDERABAD: Coronavirus is creating fear in all the corners of the world. With each passing day, the number of cases are increasing and the governments of all the countries are taking extra measures to prevent the spread of virus.

Now, the government of Telangana has come up with an advertisement in which handsome hunk of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda explains about the tips that have to be followed to keep oneself away from the coronavirus. Vijay said that there is no need to be afraid of coronavirus. He suggested to take few precautionary steps like not to shake hands with others and wash hands properly with soap at regular intervals. He added that not to touch ears, eyes and nose with fingers and maintain a distance of 3 feet from those who are coughing and sneezing. Just look into the video for more information.