Tollywood's heartthrob Prabhas will be joining hands with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for his 21st film- #Prabhas21. However the whole cast isn't finalised yet and Prabhas's fans are eagerly waiting to know who the leading lady would be for this film.



Ever since Prabhas got Shraddha Kapoor for Saaho, it seems like the A-list Telugu heroes want Bollywood actresses as co-stars. Actor Vijay Deverakonda has actress Ananya Pandey in his next film Fighter, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in his next project directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.



After his movies Bahubali and Saaho minted quite good numbers at Bollywood's box office, Prabhas is opting for B-town beauties for his films. Yes! Prabhas we hear is looking forward to work with Katrina Kaif!



There is a huge buzz in the industry that Prabhas wants to get Katrina aboard for his upcoming film that will be directed by Nag Ashwin. Not only Prabhas, Nag is also said to be keen on roping her in the movie as Katrina and Prabhas matches well in their personalities.But we are yet to wait for any kind of official confirmation.



