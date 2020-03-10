Also known as the Spring Festival, Holi is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world. It brings the happiness and joy among people. As we celebrate the festival of colors today, celebs started sending out their wishes to their fans and followers. Besides extending the warm greetings, they also requested everybody to play safe and avoid crowded places due to the coronavirus scare.
Tollywood superstar Jr NTR took to his twitter handle to extend his Holi wishes and shared a photograph of himself celebrating Holi with his two kids and his wife at his home.
Take a look at his tweet here!
On work front, NTR is currently shooting for Rajamouli’s mega epic drama ‘RRR’. NTR plays Komaram Bheem, a freedom warrior who fought against the Nizam rule in the Adilabad region.
According to sources, NTR will also be joining hands with Trivikram for a new film and the shooting will be commencing soon.
