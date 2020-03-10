The novel coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan had not only claimed thousands of lives, but is also effecting the markets and industries to a great extent. The deadly virus has scared the entire globe and due to its wide spread across the world, many filmmakers are avoiding film shoots of their movie outside their respective countries.



From Hollywood to Bollywood, Tollywood and many other film industries are clearly seeing the decline in their profits due to the virus outbreak.



Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming #AA20 is facing the same situation. It seems like Sukumar's directorial venture is going through tough times. According to sources, the film's schedule has been called off again for the second time.



Reportedly, the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor and Sukumar were about to fly to Bangkok to shoot a few scenes. But then the Coronavirus epidemic outbreak is preventing them from going to any East Asian country as the infection spread to almost every country.



Due to this, Sukumar called off the schedule and planned to shoot in India itself, in a dense forest of Kerala by adding additional visual effects. Then the coronavirus cases from Kerala had triggered causing the film makers to stall shooting again.



Now let's see where the #AA20 team will proceed to shoot the scenes or will they just wait for the ''Corona outbreak'' to end.



Stay tuned to Sakshipost for scoops and updates!

Also Read: Coronavirus Effect On Bollywood Films Release Dates