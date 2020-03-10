The festival of colours, joy and happiness is finally here! The whole nation is spreading love through colours. Not only India, you will see many other parts of Asia and other Western countries celebrating the festival of colors. Holi is also knows as festival of spring or festival of love, which signifies the victory of good over evil.



On this joyous occasion, from celebs to commoners, everyone are extending their wishes and also alerting people on their social media platforms to avoid gathering due to coronavirus scare.



Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to his twitter handle and wished his fans and followers a Happy Holi. Amid coronavirus outbreak, the 44-year-old actor urged everyone to avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. Take a look at his tweet here:



On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvarru which minted quite good numbers. There are also speculations going around in the industry that Mahesh has agreed to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva’s film tentatively titled as Acharya. An official confirmation is awaited by the makers.

