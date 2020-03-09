HYDERABAD: Natural Star Nani has invested Rs.50 lakh on a story. Yeah! Rumours are doing rounds that Nani has spent a huge amount on this story as he was so much impressed. Rahul Sankrityayan is going to helm the project and the title of the film has been confirmed as 'Shyam Singraya'. Rahul made his entry into Tollywood as a director with Taxiwaala, a super natural comedy thriller in which Vijay Deverakonda played the lead role.

Now, the news is that Nani has purchased the story from a manager who works in an audio company as he liked it very much. Sourcess say that three heroines will be locked for the story and Sai Pallavi is likely to be one amongst the three. AR Rahman is going to be the music director of the film and it is likely to hit the theatres on December 25th, 2020. As of now, Nani didn't respond on this issue, let us wait for the official information

On the professional front, Nani is busy with the works of his upcoming film, 'V' which is being directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna. Sudheer Babu will be seen as the another lead in the film whereas Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the female leads in the movie. On the other hand, Nani has joined his hands with ‘Ninnu Kori’ fame Shiva Nirvana for his next film.

