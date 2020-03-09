HYDERABAD: Rajinikanth - Does this name needs any introduction? A big No. A superstar who has broken all the stereotypes and rose to fame with hard work and won the hearts of people with phenomenal acting skills. Rajinikanth was treated as Godly figure by many and he is one of the stars in the world of cinema who is very down to earth. The ‘Robot’ star never steps down to experiment with his roles and now he is making his TV debut. The promo of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ has been out.
The entire promo was so interesting and it is a delight to watch Rajinikanth in Man versus Wild which is going to be aired on Discovery channel. The shooting of the programme took place in Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest in Karnataka.
Bear Grylls took to his Twitter and tweeted that it is very interesting to work with Rajinikanth.
Let us wait and see how the show is going to be.
Also Read: Here’s How Allu Arjun Saved Himself From A Huge Loss After Ala...