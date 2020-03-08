Women has the power to do anything and everything, agreed? Absolutely. They create wonders if given a chance and the modern women has proved it. They are no less than the men and are giving a stringent competition to them in each and every sector. Today, we would like to come up with south Indian star heroines who have forayed into film industry and are ruling the southern cinema world.
Samantha:
A name needs no introduction, right! Samantha Akkineni evolved out as an actress and proved her mettle in acting. She has that passion to work and live in cinema. She impressed everyone with her cute looks and powerful performances. The 'Manam' star is one of the actresses who never steps back to experiment with her looks. In her 10 years of filmy career, Samantha has done an exceptional job. Rangasthalam, U Turn, Oh Baby, Eega are a few films which proved the acting prowess of Samantha.
Trisha:
Trisha is one of the most talented actresses in the south. The beautiful diva made her entry into the films with the movie, Jodi in 1999 and don't think as a heroine but her appearance is just a blink and you miss role. She was seen in various Telugu and Tamil movies. Trisha made her Bollywood debut with the film, Khatta Meetha. The 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' actress won various awards in her career. Trisha acted with all the top heroes in the Tollywood. Her recent releases '96' and 'Peta' ruled the box office. On the professional front, Trisha is busy with films and she will be seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming movie, Acharya.
Nayanthara:
Are there any words to praise this diva? A big No. She started her career as a TV anchor and today, she is the lady superstar. OMG! What a transformation, right! Yeah. She has seen so many ups and downs not only in her professional career but also in her personal life. But she stood strong and is truly an inspiration for all the women. Nayanthara acted in many Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies. She was first seen in a Malayalam movie, Manassinakkare in 2003 and made her Tamil debut with the film, Ayya. Nayanthara is one of the most versatile actress in the South. She was last seen in Sye Raa, Bigil and Darbar.
Anushka Shetty:
The Sweety of Tollywood, Anushka Shetty is a beauty with brain. She won the hearts of people with her strong acting skills and needless to say about her fan following in the south. She got national wide fame with the film, Baahubali. She started her career with the movie, Super in 2005 and rest is the history. She etched her name on the walls of cinema. She got accolades from all the corners for her roles. She acted in Vikramarkudu, King, Arundati, Baahubali, Billa, Vedam, etc. Now, the actress is busy with the works of her upcoming movie, Nishabdham.
Tamannaah:
The milky beauty of Tollywood has come a long way and recently she has completed her 15 years of filmy journey. Isn't it so nice to hear? Yeah! The 'Happy Days'actress was seen in different roles and she has that grace to captivate all and sundry with her performances on screen. Tamannaah is one of the stars who never steps back to perform in special songs as well. The super gorgeous actress is busy with Bole Chudiyan, a Hindi film and Seetimarr, a Telugu movie, opposite Gopichand.
Not only these stars there are many other heroines who are doing exceptionally well in the world of cinema beating all the odds to stay top. Add to the list are Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Shruti Haasan, Nithya Menon, etc.
Finally, We Sakshi Post wish everyone, a very Happy Women’s Day.
