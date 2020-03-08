HYDERABAD: ‘Maguva Maguva Lyrical’ from Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is out! Lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and they are so meaningful. Sid Sriram crooned the song and Thaman scored the music. The song was a special tribute to women and the makers of the movie released the song on this special day, Women's Day. Within a very less span of time, the song has hit 4.5 lakh views.
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is coming up with his next film, Vakeel Saab after 2 years of break. The movie is a remake of Bollywood film, Pink and Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a lawyer in the film. Venu Sriram is the captain of the ship and it is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film Pink has hit the audience and the Tamil version of the movie also created an impact on the audience.
Here is the first look of Vakeel Saab:
The expectations on the film are going high with each passing day and we expect the film will definitely turn out as blockbuster with a special message.
