Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is coming up with his next film, Vakeel Saab after 2 years of break. The movie is a remake of Bollywood film, Pink and Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a lawyer in the film. Venu Sriram is the captain of the ship and it is jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The film Pink has hit the audience and the Tamil version of the movie also created an impact on the audience.

Here is the first look of Vakeel Saab: