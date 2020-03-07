HYDERABAD: Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after stars in Tollywood. She tries to pick creative content for her films and comes up with different roles. She never steps down to experiment with her movies. It is all known knowledge that Samantha and Nayanthara are acting together in a film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The story of the film is going to be a romantic comedy. But now the rumours are doing rounds that Samantha has been out of the project.

It is learned that Samantha was unhappy with her role and will be seen for a very less span of time. Another news about her quitting project is that Samantha was pregnant. It is not new for us to have the rumours of Samantha being pregnant. As of now, there is no official information let us wait for it.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in ‘Jaanu’ opposite Sharwanand. The film is a Tamil remake of ‘96’ in which Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles. The movie, Jaanu didn't do well at the box office but Samantha and Sharwanand scored well on the acting scale. On other hand, Samantha is busy with the multilingual web series.

Also Read: Samantha To Take A New Step In Her Career!