HYDERABAD: The superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is one of the most talented stars in the South. He enjoys an incredible fan following and he is one of the stars who has numerous fans on social media as well. Now, the 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' hero has achieved a rare feat on Twitter. He has touched the 9 million mark. Yeah! Mahesh took to his Twitter and thanked the tweeple for all the love.

Mahesh Babu stays active on Social media and never steps back to share important updates in his life.

The other stars in the Tollywood who enjoys immense Twitter followers are Samantha (7.8 M), Tamannaah (4.2M), Allu Arjun (3.8M), Kajal Aggarwal (3.5M), Pawan Kalyan (3.8M), Ram Pothineni (2.1M) etc.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu's ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which has hit the theatres for Sankranti turned as gold and collected a good revenue. Now, the actor is gearing up to act under the direction of Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram. Earlier, there were talks that Mahesh will act under 'Maharshi' director, Vamsi Paidipally. Due to some unknown reasons, Mahesh will not be seen under Vamsi’s direction as of now.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ Completes 50 Days; Collections Are Still Going On!