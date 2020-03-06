HYDERABAD: Bigg Boss Telugu Seson 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj is a well known face in Tollywood. He won the hearts of the people with his straight forward nature in the house of Bigg Boss. Now, the news of Rahul being attacked by a group of people in Prism pub is doing rounds in the social media. He has been attacked and has been beaten up with beer bottles. It is learned that Rahul, a couple of friends and a woman went to a pub. It was all fun in the pub, Rahul also cheered the people by singing songs in the party. But after some time, a few people started commenting at Rahul's friends. Sources say that there was an argument between Rahul Sipligunj and MLA Rohit Reddy's brother Riteish Reddy his friends.

After the attack, Rahul went to nearby hospital for treatment but he didn’t file any complaint in the police station. Police said that a suo motu case has been filed and the investigation is going on. It is learned that the police have collected the CCTV footage from the pub.

Riteish and his friends are saying that Rahul who was in an inebriated state, misbehaved with his friends, so, they tried to stop it. Later there was a fight between Riteish Reddy and Rahul. However, Rahul condemned all this rumours. The investigation is going on and let us wait for the official information.

