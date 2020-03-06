HYDERABAD: The trailer of Anushka's ‘Nishabdham’ has been out and it is quite interesting. Nani released the trailer of Nishabdham. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as sweetest Sweety in a edge of the seat thriller. Anushka, Madhavan, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Avasarala Srinivas and Anjali will be seen in prominent roles in the film. Hemant Madhukar is the director of the film and it is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and People's Media Factory. Gopi Sundar is scoring the music for the film. Nishabdham is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English. The multi-lingual movie is going to hit the theatres on April 2nd.
The one minute twenty five seconds trailer opens with the dialogue, 'The woodside villa known as 'The Haunted House' was back in news. In the trailer we could see Anjali as a cop and Anushka will be seen as a mute artist Sakshi. On an overall note, the trailer is quite gripping and we expect the film is going to have all the elements that a thriller movie needs.
