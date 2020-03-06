HYDERABAD: The trailer of Anushka's ‘Nishabdham’ has been out and it is quite interesting. Nani released the trailer of Nishabdham. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as sweetest Sweety in a edge of the seat thriller. Anushka, Madhavan, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Avasarala Srinivas and Anjali will be seen in prominent roles in the film. Hemant Madhukar is the director of the film and it is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and People's Media Factory. Gopi Sundar is scoring the music for the film. Nishabdham is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and English. The multi-lingual movie is going to hit the theatres on April 2nd.